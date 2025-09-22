JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Trading Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.94). Approximately 46,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 371,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.96).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Down 0.6%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.52 million, a PE ratio of 1,465.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets news, insider Helen F. Green sold 11,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total value of £10,336.46. Also, insider John Scott acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,019 per share, with a total value of £1,052,850. Insiders sold 173,966 shares of company stock worth $15,482,974 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Company Profile

Invest in the world you live in

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.

The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.

