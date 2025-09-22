Chapin Davis Inc. Reduces Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 275.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in Vistra by 132.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at $45,303,968.75. This trade represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 148,121 shares of company stock worth $30,849,036 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $211.08 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VST. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on VST

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.