Seascape Capital Management Sells 269 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Seascape Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $5,641,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,026,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $76.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $82.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.94.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

