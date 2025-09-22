InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.080-2.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.0 million-$159.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.1 million.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $334.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.76 and its 200 day moving average is $232.84. InterDigital has a one year low of $136.58 and a one year high of $341.47.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $3.75. The company had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total value of $127,273.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,748,414.40. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total value of $261,030.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 67,122 shares in the company, valued at $17,520,855.66. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,932 shares of company stock worth $1,010,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 37.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 77,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in InterDigital by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

