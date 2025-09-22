Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Shares Acquired by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.3% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,786,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,926,000. Finally, Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

DFSD stock opened at $48.39 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

