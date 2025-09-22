First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF $FTCB is Seascape Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,383 shares during the period. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF accounts for 8.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Seascape Capital Management owned approximately 2.19% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF worth $27,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTCB. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF alerts:

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTCB opened at $21.40 on Monday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Profile

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.