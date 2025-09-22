Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $611.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $589.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $612.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.