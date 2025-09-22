Chapin Davis Inc. Buys 6,517 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,654,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,749 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

