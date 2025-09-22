Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after buying an additional 4,384,958 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after buying an additional 1,298,515 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 41.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,007,000 after buying an additional 930,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $267.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $248.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.31. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.