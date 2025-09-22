Strategic Planning Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 205,480.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 96,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 96,576 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 377.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,198 shares of company stock worth $44,183,576. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $157.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $255.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Get Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.