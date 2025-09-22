Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.92 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

