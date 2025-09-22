Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $611.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $589.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $612.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.