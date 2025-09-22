FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Vertical Research

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Vertical Research from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $243.00 target price (down previously from $249.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.54.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

FDX traded down $4.00 on Friday, reaching $227.75. The company had a trading volume of 638,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.29. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. FedEx’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 12.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 6.2% in the second quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $2,093,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in FedEx by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $2,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.