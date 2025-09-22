Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Purchased by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $90,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,045,000 after buying an additional 350,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after buying an additional 302,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $472.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

