Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Reduces Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.16 and a 200 day moving average of $161.19. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $149.91 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $365.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.94.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

