Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $5.39 Million in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,000. Netflix accounts for 1.5% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 1.6%

NFLX stock opened at $1,226.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,212.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,142.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

