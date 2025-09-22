Chapin Davis Inc. Has $573,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Chapin Davis Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $257.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.03 and a 200-day moving average of $232.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

