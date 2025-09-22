S.A. Mason LLC Sells 346 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 61.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Galvan Research cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $84.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $145.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.