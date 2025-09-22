Golden State Equity Partners Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 7,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $157.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.55. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

