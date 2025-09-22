Narus Financial Partners LLC Buys 494 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,649 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.3% in the second quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 101,932 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,003 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $166.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,213.68. This trade represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,992,121. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

