Insider Selling: Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells 6,420 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. This trade represents a 29.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Progressive Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE PGR traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.92. 936,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,527. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $228.54 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,516,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,217,000 after acquiring an additional 493,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,513,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,128,055,000 after purchasing an additional 301,371 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 32.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,972,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,928,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,417 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,039,000 after buying an additional 3,174,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $2,156,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down from $327.00) on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $252.00 price target on Progressive in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.44.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

