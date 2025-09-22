USDB Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $62.99 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. USDB has a total market capitalization of $62.99 million and approximately $758.17 thousand worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDB has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One USDB token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDB alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,658.05 or 0.99863906 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,197.47 or 0.99369569 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.81 or 0.00335790 BTC.

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 63,258,914 tokens. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 63,257,962.75115592. The last known price of USDB is 0.99687559 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $391,821.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.