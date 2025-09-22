Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for September 22nd (AUGO, CLW, HUM, INFU, JBSS, KOD, NRG, PRIM, R, TLN)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, September 22nd:

Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO). Bank of America Corporation issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of. They issued an in-line rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock.

Glj Research began coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R). The firm issued a buy rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock.

