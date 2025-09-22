Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for September 22nd (AUGO, CLW, HUM, INFU, JBSS, KOD, NRG, PRIM, R, TLN)

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2025

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, September 22nd:

Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO). Bank of America Corporation issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM). They issued an in-line rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock.

Glj Research began coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R). The firm issued a buy rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock.

