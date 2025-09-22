Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Baird R W cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

Shares of UNH opened at $336.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

