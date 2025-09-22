GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,781 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.7% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $166,973.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 645,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,993,341.28. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,107 shares of company stock worth $13,183,727 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.03.

WMT opened at $102.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $816.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average is $95.64. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.11 and a 12-month high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

