Strategic Planning Group LLC Has $16.09 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,574 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 2.6% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.03.

NYSE WMT opened at $102.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.64. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.11 and a twelve month high of $106.11. The stock has a market cap of $816.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $216,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,107 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

