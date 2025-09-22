Northland Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Northland Securities from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INTC. Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.23.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.76. 16,448,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,846,664. The stock has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.23. Intel has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $32.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,644,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,617,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,561,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,563,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,174,854,000 after buying an additional 1,760,773 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 80,298,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,798,679,000 after buying an additional 3,313,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $1,579,378,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

