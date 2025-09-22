Financial Enhancement Group LLC Invests $28.11 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 249,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,108,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.0% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 285,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

