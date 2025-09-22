Narus Financial Partners LLC Takes $255,000 Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,506 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after buying an additional 955,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after buying an additional 908,554 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total transaction of $7,465,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,060.86. The trade was a 44.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the transaction, the director owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,592,632.43. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,741 shares of company stock valued at $47,456,437. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. DZ Bank upgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.85.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $502.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.74. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 120.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $272.67 and a 52 week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

