Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,247,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $599.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $572.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.01. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $600.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

