Sweeney & Michel LLC Has $758,000 Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,775,904,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,600,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $599.35 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $600.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $572.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

