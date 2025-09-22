Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Holdings Boosted by Strategic Planning Group LLC

Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 3.4% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 343,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,299,450,000 after buying an additional 2,463,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after buying an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Netflix by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,898,496,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $1,226.97 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,212.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,142.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

