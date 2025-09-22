Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Insider Sells £1,059,721.05 in Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 32,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,265, for a total value of £1,059,721.05.

Shares of LON:ADM traded down GBX 22 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,290. 289,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.01, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Admiral Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,383 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,686. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,422.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,272.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,218.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 3,850 to GBX 4,000 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,700 to GBX 3,050 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group to GBX 260 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,100 price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Admiral Group to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,270 to GBX 2,350 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,752.

Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales’ only FTSE 100 Company.

