Status 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.67 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Status has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $114.41 million and approximately $13.67 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00002494 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00014556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00001944 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000014 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,794,767,897 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 4,794,767,897.17339632 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02481202 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $8,452,282.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

