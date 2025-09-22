PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7%

PEP stock opened at $141.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.97. The firm has a market cap of $194.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.