R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 6.2% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 11,406 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 16,323 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.60, for a total value of $5,118,892.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,525,478.40. This trade represents a 12.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,247 shares of company stock worth $22,090,505 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $309.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $878.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.70. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.44.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

