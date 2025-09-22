R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 2.7% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $102.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day moving average of $95.64. The company has a market cap of $816.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.11 and a 1 year high of $106.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700,258.82. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,107 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

