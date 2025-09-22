iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,446,000 after acquiring an additional 597,055 shares during the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $62,741,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,265,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,614,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,374,000 after purchasing an additional 119,081 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $164.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $164.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.10 and a 200 day moving average of $143.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.2487 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

