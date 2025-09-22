Buska Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Buska Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 487.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Buska Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Buska Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,400.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI opened at $84.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $86.08.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7001 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

