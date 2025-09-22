Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $750,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 67,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 129.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $123.98 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $201.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

