Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.9% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 293,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,280,000.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

