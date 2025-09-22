Friday Financial Sells 12,268 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Friday Financial trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,268 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Friday Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Friday Financial’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,801.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

