Teaminvest Private Group Limited (TIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 83.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th.
Teaminvest Private Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09.
