Friday Financial Has $4.65 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Friday Financial raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 2.4% of Friday Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Friday Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,530,000 after purchasing an additional 527,119 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.