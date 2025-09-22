Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:SB2)

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SB2 – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 280.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $107.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.48.

About Salter Brothers Emerging Companies

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited, an investment company, focuses on a portfolio of investment opportunities, primarily in Australian listed and unlisted securities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

