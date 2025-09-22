COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (CICOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2832 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1,282.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY opened at $8.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

