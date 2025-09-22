COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (CICOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2832 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1,282.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th.
COSCO SHIPPING Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY opened at $8.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.
About COSCO SHIPPING
