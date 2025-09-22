National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.85 on November 1st

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.8531 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 313.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $109.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average is $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.98. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $74.21 and a twelve month high of $109.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 15.34%.The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTIOF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cibc World Mkts raised National Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

