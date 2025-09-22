James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) and Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Head to Head Review

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) and Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of James Hardie Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Aspen Aerogels shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Aspen Aerogels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for James Hardie Industries and Aspen Aerogels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James Hardie Industries 0 1 8 1 3.00 Aspen Aerogels 1 2 6 1 2.70

Volatility & Risk

James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus price target of $33.27, indicating a potential upside of 72.38%. Aspen Aerogels has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 184.26%. Given Aspen Aerogels’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aspen Aerogels is more favorable than James Hardie Industries.

James Hardie Industries has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Aerogels has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares James Hardie Industries and Aspen Aerogels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James Hardie Industries 8.75% 27.95% 10.84% Aspen Aerogels -78.53% 2.92% 1.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares James Hardie Industries and Aspen Aerogels”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James Hardie Industries $3.79 billion 2.19 $424.00 million $0.77 25.06 Aspen Aerogels $452.70 million 1.25 $13.38 million ($3.81) -1.80

James Hardie Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Aerogels. Aspen Aerogels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than James Hardie Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

James Hardie Industries beats Aspen Aerogels on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments. It offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, and related accessories; and various fiber cement products for a range of applications, including external cladding, internal walls, ceilings, floors, soffits, fences, and facades. The company also provides fiber gypsum and cement-bonded boards for use in the timber frame construction, dry lining, DIY, and structural fire protection applications. Its products are used in residential repair and remodel, and commercial and residential new construction markets James Hardie Industries plc was founded in 1888 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; and Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market. It also offers Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production; and Cryogel X201, which is used in designing cold systems, such as refrigerated appliances, cold storage equipment, and aerospace systems. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts.

