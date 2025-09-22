Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:PEYUF)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 730.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.95.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- GameStop Partying Like It’s 2021: What’s Behind Its 2025 Rebound?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks Set to Surge as Rates Drop
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Pushes to Highs on Healthcare Rate Cut Frenzy
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.