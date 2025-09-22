Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:PEYUF)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 730.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.