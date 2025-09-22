Arc Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Arc Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1376 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 306.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th.

Arc Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $17.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. Arc Resources has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Arc Resources alerts:

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Arc Resources had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 30.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arc Resources will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arc Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.